Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2862 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AIF stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $15.45.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
