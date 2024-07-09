Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2862 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

