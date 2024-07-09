Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,042,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $178,484,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $227.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average is $186.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

