Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 7.2% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,042,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $227.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

