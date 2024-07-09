Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.