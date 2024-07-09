ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARCGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.98. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 104,286 shares trading hands.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

