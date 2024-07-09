ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.98. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 104,286 shares trading hands.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

Get Free Report

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Stories

