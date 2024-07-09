ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $108.41, but opened at $104.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $127.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00. ArcBest shares last traded at $104.94, with a volume of 36,752 shares.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.
The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $124.58.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
