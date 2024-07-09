Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Citigroup

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.78.

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,633,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 461,967 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $8,582,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,485,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

