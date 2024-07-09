Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.56

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $15.27. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 117,933 shares changing hands.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 15,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $223,692.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $199,007.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

