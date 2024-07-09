Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

