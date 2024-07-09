Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High at $375.31

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $375.31 and last traded at $374.98, with a volume of 104425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.07.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $67,315,479. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

