Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect Aritzia to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million.

Aritzia Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$40.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.11.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

