Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

