Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Shares Gap Up to $76.70

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.70, but opened at $80.11. Assured Guaranty shares last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 16,825 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 55.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,664,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $24,683,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

