AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO remained flat at $2,836.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,476. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,878.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,874.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

