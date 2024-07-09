AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $208.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.89.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

