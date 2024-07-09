AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $203.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,778,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

