Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 974.2% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 126,992 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

