Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 70,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $231.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.