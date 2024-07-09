Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.7 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to above $1.38 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

