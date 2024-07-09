Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Up to $143.63

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.63, but opened at $146.98. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $146.90, with a volume of 163,244 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $242.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,258,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

