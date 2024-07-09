Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of above $252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.68 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

