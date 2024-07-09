Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Craig Hallum

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of BW opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

