Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,266 shares traded.

Bahamas Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

