Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie cut Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.64.

Baidu stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Baidu has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

