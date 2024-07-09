Baird R W Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to “Strong-Buy”

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.38.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $500.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.58. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.