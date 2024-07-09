Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ball by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ball by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.07. 202,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.