Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $59.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ball by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after purchasing an additional 143,005 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in Ball by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

