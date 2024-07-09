Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 294 ($3.77) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

BCG stock opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.20) on Monday. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.41). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,990.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

