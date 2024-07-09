Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 294 ($3.77) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.
