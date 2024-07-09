Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 571,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,498 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 66,739 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 114,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

