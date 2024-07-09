Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 169.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,121,000 after buying an additional 468,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

