Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.14.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 423.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 721,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,777,000 after buying an additional 32,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.