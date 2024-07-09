Barclays Boosts MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $21.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 136,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 76.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in MGIC Investment by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 82,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MGIC Investment by 24.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 369,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 21.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 107,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

