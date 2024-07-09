Barclays Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 178,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,854. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $15.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

