Barclays Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $10.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 79,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Navient by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

