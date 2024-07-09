Barclays Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $52.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. 145,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,234. OneMain has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OneMain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 177,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.