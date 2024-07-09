Barclays Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $8.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 16,272,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,750,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 493,707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

