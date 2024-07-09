Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.48

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.12. Barclays shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 485,444 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Barclays by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

