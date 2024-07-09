Barclays Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $46.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,666. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 115,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 41,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 103,222 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $723,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

