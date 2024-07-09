Barclays Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $142.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $147.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. 2,715,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,989,824. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $443.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

