Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $3.84. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 38,129 shares changing hands.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.