Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 329,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

NYSE PG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average of $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

