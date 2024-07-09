Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.89. 606,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $559.87. The firm has a market cap of $482.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.