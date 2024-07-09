Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.93. 1,483,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,931,200. The firm has a market cap of $283.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

