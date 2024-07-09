Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,111 shares of company stock worth $783,500,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $7.71 on Tuesday, reaching $925.71. The stock had a trading volume of 901,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $879.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $930.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $835.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $754.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.