Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WNS. Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

WNS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WNS by 64.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

