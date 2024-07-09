BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.13

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.32. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 18,067 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,422 shares of company stock valued at $163,776. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.