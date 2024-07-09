Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 1,036.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bel Fuse worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $825.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

