Bio-Path’s (BPTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Path
Bio-Path Stock Up 4.7 %
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- Trading Halts Explained
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.