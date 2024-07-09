Bio-Path’s (BPTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.79 on Monday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

