BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Head to Head Analysis

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Auddia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.74 -$28.71 million ($1.31) -2.19 Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million N/A N/A

Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.16% -32.20% -16.69% Auddia N/A -388.77% -145.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BIT Mining and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BIT Mining and Auddia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BIT Mining beats Auddia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. In addition, it engages in online gaming activities; and provision of technology services. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.