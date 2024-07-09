bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $0.99. bluebird bio shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 6,995,204 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on bluebird bio

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 178,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 189.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.